Chennai’s homeless find helping hands

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is homeless who are feeling the heat the most due to the lockdown. There is no one to give alms. Shops also remain closed. While several individuals and some NGOs are helping the homeless, they face restrictions from police who hit them, it is alleged.

At Mylapore and Royapuram, police helped individuals to spot the homeless and give them food. At Kodambakkam and Vadapalani, four friends on motorbikes went to every street providing help. “When we heard about the lockdown, the first thing we remembered was the homeless people. Since cooked food may get spoiled after a day, we thought of purchasing biscuit packets and water bottles,” said R Nameez Ahmed of T Nagar.

Homeless people being

served food at Tambaram

Bus Terminus | Martin Louis

However, J Binny Raj Kumar from Kolathur laments they were hit by police on Thursday when they went to provide food near Parrys Corner. Police apparently mistook them for people who roam for fun and later let them go. G Naresh Kumar of Royapettah, has been setting out in his car for the last three days, armed with Rs 5,000 worth of biscuits, fruit juice packs and water bottles.

He goes around distributing the packets to any sanitary worker or police personnel who may cross his path.Chennai Food Bank, an initiative by RYA Madras Metro Trust collaborating with Greater Chennai Corporation, has been feeding more than 3,000 homeless people during lockdown. If you wish to donate online visit chennaifoodbank.com

Corporation tests drone

Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday tested a drone for spraying disinfectants at Ripon Buildings. The civic body is to use four drones, especially over markets and areas where there is much public activity. It will be used over resettlement sites and slums where it may be difficult to do manually spraying. With four drones, two lakh sq. feet may be covered in a day, corporation commissioner G Prakash told reporters. The drones are manufactured by Anna University, said a release.

‘Essential services hit’

The lockdown has impacted supply of essential services. The Confederation of Indian Industry has urged government to make efforts to ease out the restrictions on movement of essential goods. Engaging labourers for critical industries, accommodation, food and other arrangements for labourers who need to stay are issues faced by industry members, said C K Ranganathan, deputy chairman, CII Southern Region and K Hari Thiagarajan, chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council.

No takers for veggies?

Even as the extended lockdown has come into effect, Koyambedu wholesale vegetable merchants are in a dilemma. Stocks are arriving, but there are no takers. As government intervened, the retail markets at T Nagar, Ambattur, Avadi, Mylapore, Tambaram and other places will remain open doing away with the fear of non-availability of vegetables.