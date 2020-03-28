Corona helmets: Chennai cops' unique way to dissuade lockdown defiers

By ANI

CHENNAI: In a bid to spread awareness about the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, a local artist in collaboration with a police official here has made a unique 'Corona' helmet to dissuade commuters from coming out on the streets during the nationwide lockdown.

Gowtham, the artist, who designed the helmet told ANI here, "The public at large is not treating the COVID-19 situation seriously, whereas, the police personnel are working round the clock to ensure people stay at home and do not venture out so that further spread of the disease can be stopped,"

"I came up with the idea and used a broken helmet and papers to prepare this. I have also prepared many placards displaying slogans and handed them over to the police," he added.

The police personnel, who are serving 24/7 on the streets, said that the helmet was proving to be useful in making people aware.

Police Inspector Rajesh Babu, who wears the gear while speaking to commuters on the street said that the approach has had a positive effect so far.

"We take all the steps but still people come out on the streets. Therefore, this corona helmet is one of the steps we are taking to ensure that people are aware of the seriousness of the police. The helmet is an attempt to do something different when I wear this the thought of coronavirus comes into the minds of the commuters. Especially, the children react strongly after seeing this and want to be taken home," Babu told ANI here.

Tamil Nadu as of March 28 morning had 38 confirmed cases of the disease, including 6 foreigners. While the state has reported one death due to the infection two confirmed cases have also been cured and discharged, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.