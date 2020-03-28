STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Villupuram is TN topper in curfew violation cases, no chaos in Chennai

Third day of lockdown went off peacefully in the city with a majority of people remaining indoors.

Mount Road (left) and Rajiv Gandhi Expressway in Chennai look deserted on the third day of lockdown on Friday | Ashwin Prasath, Shiba Prasad Sahu

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Third day of lockdown went off peacefully in the city with a majority of people remaining indoors. Customers at shops were seen maintaining distance from each other. A day after the Flower Bazaar Deputy Commissioner S Rajendran instructed his deputees not to use force, the cops were seen checking vehicles without lathis in hand. 

Police personnel simply stopped public, inquired where they were going and advised them to avoid travel as much as possible. Similarly, after Joint Commissioner (East), R Sudhakar asked all police personnel above 50 under his jurisdiction to opt for office work or take leave, many senior officers took leave on Friday.  Meanwhile, Inspector S Rajeesh Babu attached to the Villivakkam police station showcased an interesting site to the commuters. He stepped out on the road wearing a mask shaped like the virus. 

A police official donning coronavirus-shaped mask interacts with motorists at Padi flyover in Chennai on Friday | special arrangement

Youngsters in Mandaveli, Virugambakkam, Kodambakkam, Nanganallur, Kannagi Nagar did not wait for the city corporation to come spray disinfectants. They mixed turmeric in water and sprayed it on every house in the region.  In a village in Kancheepuram people used pesticide sprayers to spray turmeric water. While many health officials have said that turmeric does not have the impact of the disinfectant, people believe traditional methods will keep them safe.

3,779 people booked
Until Thursday, 3,168 cases of curfew violations have been registered in the State and 3,779 people were arrested and released on station bail. Villupuram stands first with 289 cases.  In Chennai between 6pm on Thursday to 6am on Friday (12 hours), 186 people were booked for roaming on the streets during the curfew.

Special panel to issue passes 
According to the lock down orders, all industrial units except those engaged in production of essential goods, have been closed. The State has formed a Special Working Committee, headed by Industries Secretary N Muruganandam, to coordinate issue of Permission Certificates to workers and vehicles of  essential industries and extending similar certificates to vehicles of essential industries in other States.

Safe storage for agri products
Agriculture Department has made special arrangements for storing agriculture products in  modern godowns with cold storage facilities. Farmers can store their products for 180 days.  For the first 30 days, they need not pay rent. Farmers can avail themselves of loans mortgaging their products stored in the godowns at five per cent interest. The interest need not be paid for the first 30 days. 

Stray cattle, dogs to be fed
Animal Husbandry department has made special arrangements for feeding stray dogs, livestock and pets abandoned by their owners and are roaming on roadsides, during the lockdown period. Animal lovers and NGOs will be engaged in providing food to these dogs, cattle and pets. All collectors have been given instructions in this regard. Toll-free helplines 1800-425-5880 and 1962 are available.

