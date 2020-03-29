3 workshops to turn rail coaches into isolation wards

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three workshops of Southern Railway in Tamil Nadu-Perambur Loco Works and Perambur Carriage Works in Chennai and Golden Rock at Tiruchy- have begun converting train coaches into isolation wards. To meet the increasing demand for beds in isolation wards owing to COVID-19 outbreak, railways sent instructions to all zones on Saturday to convert all coaches into isolation wards.

“The Indian railways have readied a prototype of an isolation ward and we are following the same. In the initial phase, Southern Railway is converting three coaches, one by each workshop. Work started on Saturday and will be completed within a week. We will then wait for further instructions from the railway board,” a senior official of Southern Railway told Express.

He said each cabin of the coach will be converted into an independent isolation ward. The cabin will have four bottle holders, electrical points for medical equipment, space for IV fluids and a foldable stool below the berth. Middle berths will be removed. The washrooms will have a hand shower, bucket and a mug. Steps are also being taken to reduce the heat and control temperature inside the isolation ward. There will be about 9-10 isolation wards in each coach.

