Corporation’s Health JC and RDCs authorised to issue passes for essential service providers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation is to issue special passes to essential service providers in the city, during the lockdown. Corporation Commissioner, G Prakash has authorised Joint Commissioner (Health) and Regional Deputy Commissioners (Works/North/ Central/ South) to issue COVID-19 passes. The

passes will be issued at corporation head office at Periamet and regional offices. The establishments which can avail the passes include transport, public utilities and medical services, health, factories, workshops and industries and commercial and private establishments. “This move is to ensure smooth movement of essential services and to avoid restriction on roads. We will take strict action against those who misuse the passes,” said a corporation official.