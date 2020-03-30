STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai police to issue QR coded passes for those involved in essential services 

The city police have also opened a special control room to provide passes to people who want to travel for weddings, funerals and other emergencies. 

Published: 30th March 2020 12:41 PM

Police seize two wheelers after section 144 imposed at Anna nagar, in Chennai. (Photo |EPS / R.Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police said it will be issuing QR coded passes through online for those involved in essential services that are permitted during the lockdown period. 

A statement on Sunday said those who need to avail this facility can apply online.  First they have to send a letter of undertaking to the mail id specialpasscovid19.gcp@gmail.com and then apply online at  https://covid19.chennaipolicecitizenservices.com. This webpage will ask for details including name of the person, mobile number and name of the organisation etc. 

Once approved, the applicants will receive a link via SMS to the registered phone number and an E mail through which they can download a QR code. They have to show this QR code when stopped at the police checkpoints. The policemen may scan the QR before permitting the person to proceed. For any clarifications, call 044-23452650. 

Meanwhile, the city police have also opened a special control room to provide passes to people who want to travel for weddings, funerals and other emergencies. 

Those who wish to avail of the facility can call 7530001100 or e-mail to gcpcorona2020@gmail.com.

