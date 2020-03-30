Chennaiites, please segregate your waste as corporation workers are busy fighting COVID-19

Omjasvin M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Waste segregation in the city has come to a halt as all the corporation's segregation and composting centres in 162 locations have been closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Corporation officials with the Solid Waste Management Department said since the entire strength of its staff is now engaged in disinfection activities, it would be hard to run these facilities simultaneously.

The 64 resource recovery centres and 110 material recovery facilities in which segregated waste collected from households is sent for recycling are also not operating currently.

“Currently, whatever waste is collected by sanitary workers directly goes to the landfills. Once the lockdown is over, the corporation would soon begin composting waste as usual,’’ said a corporation official with the SWM department.

As waste segregation is not going to take place till April 14, this will also put a huge dent in the progress of the Zero Waste Chennai concept mooted by the corporation, which aims to bring waste going to landfills to zero.

Additionally, since all the corporation parks are closed, the mulch pits to compost garden waste too have not been functioning. “We request all citizens to segregate waste before giving it to sanitary workers. If possible, they can practise composting in their house terrace,’’ added the corporation official.

Satyarupa Shekhar, Director - Urban Governance, CAG, said it is unfortunate that MCCs and MRFs are shut. “To reduce the burden and risk of conservancy staff, everyone must ensure that no mixed waste is discarded. Biodegradable waste can be composted at home and on terraces,’’ said Satyarupa.

She added that it is an opportunity to learn how to reduce one’s consumption and waste. “Used masks and gloves too should not be discarded with other materials as it can contaminate the waste and spread the virus further,’’ said Satyarupa.