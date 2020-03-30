STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennaiites, please segregate your waste as corporation workers are busy fighting COVID-19

Activists say residents must take extra efforts to segregate waste since the civic body is preoccupied with preventing the spread of COVID-19

Published: 30th March 2020 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

solid waste management

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Omjasvin M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Waste segregation in the city has come to a halt as all the corporation's  segregation and composting centres in 162 locations have been closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Corporation officials with the Solid Waste Management Department said since the entire strength of its staff is now engaged in disinfection activities, it would be hard to run these facilities simultaneously.

The 64 resource recovery centres and 110 material recovery facilities in which segregated waste collected from households is sent for recycling are also not operating currently.

“Currently, whatever waste is collected by sanitary workers directly goes to the landfills. Once the lockdown is over, the corporation would soon begin composting waste as usual,’’ said a corporation official with the SWM department.

As waste segregation is not going to take place till April 14, this will also put a huge dent in the progress of the Zero Waste Chennai concept mooted by the corporation, which aims to bring waste going to landfills to zero.

Additionally, since all the corporation parks are closed, the mulch pits to compost garden waste too have not been functioning. “We request all citizens to segregate waste before giving it to sanitary workers. If possible, they can practise composting in their house terrace,’’ added the corporation official.

Satyarupa Shekhar, Director - Urban Governance, CAG, said it is unfortunate that MCCs and MRFs are shut. “To reduce the burden and risk of conservancy staff, everyone must ensure that no mixed waste is discarded. Biodegradable waste can be composted at home and on terraces,’’ said Satyarupa.

She added that it is an opportunity to learn how to reduce one’s consumption and waste. “Used masks and gloves too should not be discarded with other materials as it can contaminate the waste and spread the virus further,’’ said Satyarupa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Waste segregation Chennai Chennai corporation Solid waste management COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp