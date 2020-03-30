STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Coronavirus lockdown worry: Madras Crocodile Bank worried 2000 animals could starve

The world-renowned Madras Crocodile Bank on the outskirts of the city is facing a financial crisis due to the unprecedented lockdown.

Published: 30th March 2020 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

With over 2,000 animals to feed, the Madras Crocodile Bank is struggling to make ends meet.

With over 2,000 animals to feed, the Madras Crocodile Bank is struggling to make ends meet.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The world-renowned Madras Crocodile Bank on the outskirts of the city is facing a financial crisis due to the unprecedented lockdown.

With over 2,000 animals to feed, the conservation centre is struggling to make ends meet. Its operator and joint director Zai Whitaker told The New Indian Express that core operating cost alone comes to about Rs 20 lakh per month.

"This apart, there are other costs such as our conservation outreach, running of our king cobra rescue project and a field station in the Andamans." Currently, the Croc Bank is managing with donations and contingency fund, which is reserved for natural disasters such as cyclones.

"This will have to be replenished and that will be another challenge," Whitaker said.

Unlike other zoological gardens like Vandalur Zoo, the Croc Bank is not financially supported by either State government or the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). The Croc Bank is staring at a Rs 30 lakh revenue loss if the lockdown continues till the end of April.

Apart from financial loss, the transport restrictions due to lockdown has thrown a huge challenge to the operators.

"Luckily, the Ministry of Environment and Forests and the CZA quickly got into action and requested that zoos be added to the list of places which could access emergency supplies," Whitaker said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras Crocodile Bank Coronavirus chennai COVID 19
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp