You can do better, Chennai! Corporation has received paltry Rs 1.5 lakh as donation 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Donations by way of cash and dry rations have been few and far between, say Greater Chennai Corporation officials. The civic body may find itself struggling to help economically backward sections impacted by the lockdown, said officials. From the over 70 lakh citizens, the civic body has so far received around Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and about 100 20-kg rice bags. Currently, the corporation feeds 3,097 people, including stranded migrant workers, three times a day.

“Until now, we have been dependent on civil supplies to cook food everyday,” said a senior official, adding that supplies received so far were from individuals and residents welfare organisations and none from large firms and suppliers. Apart from monetary donations, the civic body had sought essential items like 15 kg of rice, two kg of dal, 500 ml oil, one kg of milk powder, sambar/rasam/masala powder, one kg of wheat flour and products like two sanitary napkins and two soaps to constitute a kit.

It now has 5-10 kg of dal and oil in its larder at JJ indoor basketball stadium at Kilpauk. For now, the supplies have to be dropped off at this stadium or at Amma Arangam at Kumaran Nagar, Anna Nagar East.

Dropping off supplies in these designated areas may be a part of the problem, say residents. R Vijayagopal, a city resident, said, “The supplies may be collected in a common space within the community or apartment and from there, the corporation may pick it up after we share details.

This could be ideal because people don’t want to step out.” A senior corporation official in-charge of keeping track of donations said, “We understand limitations of general public since we get calls saying they are not able to buy in bulk due to shortage. What we don’t understand is why the big players are not coming forward.”

Monetary donations may be made out as cheques in favour of ‘The Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation, or be transferred online through the following details: Account holder’s name: The Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation-CSR, account number: 000901126630, ICICI bank Nungambakkam branch.