5 days on, Chennai generated 30% less waste

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The reduction of garbage generated in the city touched 30% as on Sunday, five days into the lockdown, according to Corporation officials. The Corporation collected 3,245 metric tonnes of waste on Sunday, said Corporation officials. In comparison, the fortnightly average for March 1-15 was 4,700 metric tonnes.Ever since the lockdown was announced last week, the city witnessed a steady decline in the waste generated.

Segregation takes a hit

Meanwhile, waste segregation has come to a halt because such centres in 162 locations have been shut down. This is expected to be a big blow for the corporation’s Zero Waste Chennai concept, that aims to curb dumping of waste at landfills.

“Currently, whatever waste is being collected goes directly to landfills. After the lockdown is over, the Corporation would soon begin composting waste as usual,’’ said an official. A total of 64 resource recovery centres and 110 material recovery facilities, where recycling is done, are also currenlty closed.

“We request citizens to segregate waste before giving it to sanitary workers. If possible, they can practice composting themselves,’’ the official added.