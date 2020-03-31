STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
These supermarkets in Chennai will home deliver groceries 

The Corporation has been shutting down supermarkets and grocery stores that allow crowding and don’t follow the norms of social distancing.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Corporation has compiled a list of grocery shops that will home deliver vegetables and groceries to avoid people going to the streets. So, far a list of grocery shops with home delivery option is available for zones in the Southern and Central region and for some in the Northern region of the city corporation.

A popular supermarket in Santhome High road was asked to shut down on Monday after Corporation staff found that they did not take efforts towards social distancing. Another, in Model School road was sealed for functioning after 2:30 pm.

According to the latest rules by the State Government, all vegetable and grocery shops are allowed to function from 6 am to 2:30 pm only. Similarly, the ‘crowded’ Chintadripet vegetable market was shifted to the nearby city corporation playground, said Corporation officials.

Zones for which the supermarket details have been compiled

Zone 1- Thiruvottiyur

Zone 3- Madhavaram

Zone 4- Tondiarpet

Zone 6- Thiru Vi Ka Nagar

Zone 7- Ambattur

Zone 8- Anna Nagar

Zone 9- Teynampet

Zone 10- Kodambakkam

Zone 11- Valasaravakkam

Zone 12- Alandur

Zone 13- Adyar

Zone 14- Perungudi

Zone 15- Sholinganallur

