Three Chennai Corporation zones have 54 percent COVID-19 cases in city 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tondiarpet, Royapuram, and Tiru-vi-ka Nagar Corporation Zones in Chennai constitute 53.64 percent of cases in the city.

With a whopping 210 cases, Tiru Vi Ka Nagar on Thursday surpassed Royapuram, which has 199 cases, totally at 409. Adding 77 cases in Tondiarpet, a neighboring area, these three zones have 486 cases out of Chennai 906, which is 53.64 percent.

Out of Chennai’s 906 cases, North Chennai totally has 508 cases which are 56.07 percent.

Officials with the Thiru-vi-ka Nagar zone say that the virus is 'indeed spreading quickly' in the congested neighborhood. "We have been rigorously barricading it, but since this area is very congested. It has already spread to many places,'' says the corporation official.

In Royapuram, however, most of the cases were contacts of the members who attended the Tablighi Jamaat, say, officials, citing that there are no new cases.

"Most of the patients tested positive were already in quarantine,'' said an official.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate in Chennai is 31.39 %. Out of Tamil Nadu's 1035 active cases, Chennai has 673 which is 65.02 %.