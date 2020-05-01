STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Three Chennai Corporation zones have 54 percent COVID-19 cases in city 

With a whopping 210 cases, Tiru Vi Ka Nagar on Thursday surpassed Royapuram, which has 199 cases, totally at 409.  

Published: 01st May 2020 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers work on samples of swab test of police personnel inside a COVID-19 testing mobile van during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Chennai Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tondiarpet, Royapuram, and Tiru-vi-ka Nagar Corporation Zones in Chennai constitute 53.64 percent of cases in the city.

With a whopping 210 cases, Tiru Vi Ka Nagar on Thursday surpassed Royapuram, which has 199 cases, totally at 409.  Adding 77 cases in Tondiarpet, a neighboring area, these three zones have 486 cases out of Chennai 906, which is 53.64 percent. 

Out of Chennai’s 906 cases, North Chennai totally has 508 cases which are 56.07 percent.  

Officials with the Thiru-vi-ka Nagar zone say that the virus is 'indeed spreading quickly' in the congested neighborhood. "We have been rigorously barricading it, but since this area is very congested. It has already spread to many places,'' says the corporation official. 

In Royapuram, however, most of the cases were contacts of the members who attended the Tablighi Jamaat, say, officials, citing that there are no new cases. 

"Most of the patients tested positive were already in quarantine,'' said an official. 

Meanwhile, the recovery rate in Chennai is 31.39 %. Out of Tamil Nadu's 1035 active cases, Chennai has 673 which is 65.02 %.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CHennai coronavirus case Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp