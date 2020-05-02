STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-19 impact: With spas, hotels shut in Chennai, Mizo and those from other states keen to return home

More than the lockdown, the non-payment of salaries is making their survival in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu, extremely arduous.

Published: 02nd May 2020 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

shops

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: With hotels and spas closed owing to the nation-wide lockdown being enforced to curb the spread of Covid-19, those hailing from other states and largely employed in the hospitality sector are keen on returning home.

More than the lockdown, the non-payment of salaries is making their survival in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu, extremely arduous.

"Basically, the problems we face is most of our people have not got their salaries for two months now. They have to pay house rent, electric bill etc.

Even if the lockdown is lifted, the sector in which they are working will not be back to normal for a couple of months," President of Chennai Mizo Welfare Association, R Lalvena said.

And to make matters worse, they don't have much savings now to meet even the requirement for travel back home.

A majority of the people from Mizoram work in spas, hotels and malls while the rest are migrant workers.

Most of them live in Chennai and Vellore while the rest are scattered across Tamil Nadu living in Hosur, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Nagapattinam.

The plight of those from the North East and working in hotels and restaurants is similar.

"The food business is virtually at zero. There is a massive spectre of job loss and there is no end in sight.

The reality of the trade, right now, is we are not in a position with much of a solution in our hands, as it depends upon so many unknown variables," President of National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and Executive Director & CEO, deGustibus Hospitality said .

He was addressing a recent e-conference on Food and Hotel India Industry, on Covid-19 challenges.

According to Himmat Anand, Founder of Tree of Life Resorts & Hotels, spa and wellness would also take a hit because of the crisis.

"Small hotels will revive quickly but larger hotels will take time to revive. Small boutique properties should bounce back by March next year," he claimed.

"Our government has already provided some amount as relief and in Tamil Nadu the state government which is considerate has provided us essential commodities.

With no jobs, most of our people want to return home," Lalvena said and apparently indicated that without regular salaries resuming normal life would be difficult.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID lockdown Chennai lockdown unemployment
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp