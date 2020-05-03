Govt teachers can now volunteer for non-medical duties

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State on Saturday has said that district administrations can seek the services of government school teachers, and can delegate non-medical COVID-19 duties to them on a voluntary basis. However, teachers over the age of 50 cannot be approached.

The voluntary service of these teachers can be used in activities like enumeration, regulation of civil supplies distribution, monitoring of social distancing in public, and creating awareness, said a letter from the principal secretary to the School Education Department. The Chief Education Officers have been asked to prepare a list of all teachers under the age of 50.