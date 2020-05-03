How are the COVID-19 patients being treated?

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: COVID-19 patients come in different age groups and with varying health conditions. As a result, doctors are unable to follow a one-size-fits-all approach to treatment. They have adopted a wide range of protocols. The fundamental division is between symptomatic and asymptomatic patients, says doctor Ravi, nodal officer for treatment at the Stanley Hospital.

“Asymptomatic patients are kept in observation. They don’t need much treatment. We check their oxygen level in blood once a day during daily rounds,” says Ravi. The focus is on patients with symptoms, and among them those with co-morbid conditions. “We provide customised treatment for these patients.”

“Blood tests and chest x-rays are regularly conducted, and blood sugar levels are monitored for patients with co-morbid conditions.

For instance, oxygen supply is provided and renal output tests are conducted for patients with kidney ailments.” Ravi says the key to fighting the infection is boosting immunity level. “Measures in this regard include providing patients with protein-rich food.” Stanley’s dietician in-charge of COVID-19 patients, Karthika, says the hospital follows a three-type high-protein menu.

“The diet plan includes nuts, fruits, and pulses. For children, milk and curds are included.” Main course includes idlies, pongal, and rotis. “Most patients lose taste with the onset of the disease, so we have been giving them flavoured juices.” Karthika claims fresh juices and the government recommended Kabasura Kudineer are good for immunity. Apart from food, doctors say the mental state of the patients are also crucial to fighting the disease. To ensure this, the Institute of Mental Health has been tasked with appointing counsellors across the State and prescribe a protocol.

IMH director doctor Poorna Chandrika says they have proposed access for patients to music, books, phones, and streaming of daily news. “We also provide them counselling to help them avoid fear and anxiety.” Chandrika also suggests breathing exercises and yoga to keep the mind in control. “The stigma has turned from the diseases to the patients. People need to understand that this is only a passing phenomenon.”