IIT-M professor Pradeep wins Nikkei Asia Prize

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras professor T Pradeep has been honoured with the Nikkei Asia Prizes-2020 in the ‘Science and Technology’ category for his pioneering work on nanotechnology-based water purification, a statement from the institute said.

Pradeep was recently conferred with Padma Shri by the country. The Nikkei Asia Prizes are conferred on individuals who have contributed to the region’s sustainable development and to creation of a better future in Asia. The prizes are awarded annually in three categories - economic and business innovation, science and technology, and culture and community.