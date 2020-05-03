Trendy tresses

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

This lockdown, have a little fun with your locks. With just a comb, a few U pins and some colourful

flowers, you can style your hair, courtesy Hinduja Manuram from crown_hair_artistry. She shares some easy and quick styles with Naaz Ghani.

LOW PONY WITH BOW

Tie a low pony tail.

Take two locks of hair from under the ponytail, flip each lock and pin them to the base of the ponytail to form a bow.

Tuck in the ends of the bow over the centre of the bow to cover the hair tie and pins.

Curl individual locks on the pony tail for added bounce.

VOLUMNISED MESSY BRAID

Divide the hair into four sections. One section must be used from the top of the head. Two other

sections made by locks from behind the ears and the rest of the hair that falls into the back is the fourth section.

Tie a half pony with the first section of hair. Braid each section with locks behind the ears.

Connect them to the place where the half pony is tied.

Divide the last section into three.

Braid each one of them separately.

Make another braid with each individually braided section.

Add flowers for further beautification.

LOOSE CURLS

Divide the hair into four sections. Tie a half pony with the first section of hair.

Braid the two sections that start at either side of the head and tuck in the ends into the hair tie used to tie the half pony and Curl the rest of the hair and add flowers.

RED FLOWER BUN

Divide the hair into front and back sections. Divide the section at the back into four.

Pin the section of hair in front into a half pony tail and rest it over the four divided section of the back.

Twist each section of hair and then further twist two twisted sections into each other, forming two larger twisted braids.

Roll up each braid and pin it to the base of the half ponytail. Add flowers to cover the pins.

SIDE MESSY BUN