COVID-19 effect: Brace yourself for a lifestyle change in the coming days

CHENNAI: As the State enters into a phase three of lockdown from today and restrictions have been relaxed considerably, medical experts say people need to embrace a completely different lifestyle at least for the next 6 to 8 months.



Dr Vijayalakshmi, Senior Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Kauvery Hospital, said wearing masks, physical distancing and sanitation would become a part of daily life in the near future.

“Vulnerable people like elderly, pregnant women, children and those with organ related illnesses must follow reverse quarantine as they are more vulnerable. The younger people can help the vulnerable people by getting them things from outside,’’ says Dr Vijayalakshmi.

From general protocols like not touching face, eyes and mouth to not adjusting the face mask unnecessarily by touching it while outside, Dr Vijayalakshmi says that the people who venture out need to follow hygienic practices at home with the vulnerable groups.

“Use separate plates and keep objects dry as viruses tend to remain on wet surfaces. If it’s a small house, demarcate a corner for elderly people for sleeping and maintain social distance from them,’’ adds the doctor.

Senior epidemiologist and member of TN COVID19 special task force Dr P Kuganantham says there must be no social gathers as the curve is yet to flatten. “During such a pandemic, doctors too improvise on treatment patterns. Likewise, people must improvise on behavioural patterns,’’ he says.

Dr Kuganantham says that people must avoid spitting in public places and the enforcing authorities must ensure proper fine is collected in such instances. “People shall wash their clothes and shoes daily,’’ he said.

The epidemiologist added that a person positive for COVID does not mean a person is positive for the diseases. “If people follow appropriate personal behaviour, they may not infect others,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, experts warn that the virus is in the society and relaxations on the lockdown can be risky. “In Chennai, things are not good and we can expect an increase in the infection,’’ says Virologist Jacob John.

Terming people wearing masks in the coming months ‘Non-negotiable’, John says that if people do that it is equivalent to stopping the spread.

“All factories and industries must develop internal protocols on how they are going to organise workers and maintain social distancing. Government authorities must approve the internal protocols after checking whether there is adequate space for the company to practice social distancing and keep workers safe,’’ adds John.

As a futuristic idea, experts globally have mooted for immunity certificates which will act like a fitness certificate for people to provide during travel and at work places to show immunity. However, this still remains in its nascent stages.



