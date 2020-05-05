STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

An ‘epic’ quiz on corona 

He also shares it on his personal account for a larger reach.

Published: 05th May 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: What would have happened if the coronavirus spread during Treta yuga? Would Ram, Sita and Lakshman have gone to the forest? What if there was a COVID-19-induced lockdown in the Dwapara yuga? How would the Kauravas maintain social distancing? This is the basic premise for entrepreneur Santhosh Subramanian’s online quiz through his creative agency, The BS Labz, which is keeping kids busy during the lockdown. Story-telling sessions, interactive workshops, online tutorials, animated movie-screening, and live sports classes. Kids have been busier than ever, glued to the screens in the comfort of their homes. Santhosh is just adding to the plethora of already available options.

“These are not your regular academic-oriented topics. We wanted to create awareness about COVID-19 as well as pique the interest of every child. We got the idea for our quiz from Ramayana and Mahabharata that was being retelecast and gaining popularity among patrons. Thus we weaved in the mythological characters from the epics and created a set of questions,” shares Santhosh, who posts one question a day on The BS Labz’s Facebook and Instagram page @thebslabz.

He also shares it on his personal account for a larger reach. The quiz series was launched a week ago. Eight questions have been released so far. Sample this. ‘After a tiring grocery shopping, Bheema is planning to have his yummy 12-course lunch which includes jalebis, laddus and payasam. What should he start with?’ The options are the above-mentioned sweets along with the ‘wash hands with sanitiser or soap’. The questions are framed in a way that they’re informative and engage all age groups. Every day, Santhosh receives enthusiastic responses from his young audience.

“I never expected the kids to spend time finding out the answer. The quiz might look fun on the outside but even those whom we assume to knowing the basic information don’t. There are PDFs and documents by the World Health Organization floating about WhatsApp on the dos and don’ts during the crisis. We include some ideas from there too,” he explains.

The BS Labz is working on a digital game as part of their next project. “This too will be corona-related. It will involve the protagonist navigate through obstacles to get the grocery and reach home safe without getting infected. We’re still working on the concept and it will be released on our page soon,” he says. For details, visit Instagram page: @thebslabz

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp