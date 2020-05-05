Chennai steps out despite spike in coronavirus cases

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The barricades had been pulled aside, shops opened, and the cars were on the roads. Despite the State recording 500-odd fresh cases, the lockdown was partially relaxed on Monday. Hundreds stepped out, making a beeline at mechanic shops, for AC repairs, and other chores that had been piling up for over a month.

The sleuths continued to keep a strict vigil. They hired vehicles to make announcements. “Vehicles of those roaming on roads without a purpose would be seized,” the recorded announcement said. Around 20 shops that failed to offer essential services across the city were sealed. Tea shops and restaurants that allowed people to eat at their premises were also sealed.

Vehicle movement was high in commercial hubs — Purasawalkam, Triplicane, T Nagar, and Velachery. Autos were seen taking rides, though they are still banned. Bike riders were also carrying pillion passengers, despite rules saying only one person can ride a bike. Most importantly, the traffic signals were back to life!

Police did their best to shut down a few cigarette shops in Alwarpet, Mylapore, and Ice House. Some shop owners lifted the shutters, not to do business but just to clean. “This is the longest break we have had in like ever,” said an owner.

In Chengalpattu, the police had a tough time. Thousands of vehicles clogged up the district border without passes. “We had to send away at least 20,000 vehicles due to lack of requisite permissions,” said SP

D Kannan.