Workers at Amma canteen, Aavin plant test positive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old woman working with an Amma Canteen in Triplicane tested positive on Sunday. “Within two hours of receiving the news on Sunday evening, the canteen was shut down,” a senior official said. “We are currently tracing all her contacts. All workers at the canteen would be tested.”



In another case, a worker at the Madhavaram Aavin milk plant and three of his family members have tested positive. The man was in charge of milk distribution. “We have begun testing of all workers at the unit,” said officials. Aavin denied any disruption in milk supply due to the incident. “The plant is fully operational. Only the affected worker and his contacts have been prevented from entering the facility,” officials said.

However residents of North Chennai said on Monday they either received milk very late or did not receive at all. “Many workers refused to collect milk from the unit for distribution. Instead, they picked up packets from Ambattur unit. That is why supply was delayed in many areas,” said SA Ponnusamy, state president of TN Milk Dealers Welfare Association. About 150 workers went on strike, refusing to work fearing infection.

M Vallalar, Managing Director of Aavin said the positive worker was outside the production area. “Given that the entire milk producing process is being carried through machines automatically, there is no necessity to shut the plant,” he said. “The entire plant has been cleaned using disinfectants everyday as per the procedures laid by the government and food safety guidelines adhered to, in letter and spirit.”

From Tuesday onwards, the Aavin decided to transport to additional milk from other districts if Madhavaram diary plant failed to meet the milk demand of Chennai.