Coronavirus: Chennai to face vegetable crisis after Koyambedu Wholesale market shut down

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai is likely to face a shortage of vegetables till May 10 with the closure of Koyambedu Wholesale Market following the coronavirus pandemic, according to S Chandran, Market management Committee Licensed Merchants Association President and Anaithu Sangankalin Kootamaipu general secretary.

As the bustling market during the lockdown was sealed off after the spurt of Coronavirus positive cases across the state linking the market, Chandran said that vegetables which were sold in Koyambedu wholesale market will be only available after the Thirumazhisai market opens.

He said that there could be a crisis in availability of vegetables in the city and vegetables like ladies-finger, brinjal would be locally available, there will be shortfall of carrot, beetroot, onions and potatoes. He said that the shortfall could result in spurt in prices of vegetables.

ALSO READ| Why did they come to Chennai's Koyambedu?

However, official sources said that vegetables would be available in Tambaram and Pallavaram which also caters to wholesale trade locally as such city won’t be totally devoid of vegetables. Abdul Khader, secretary of Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesale Merchants Association, said that the since the market is closed, vegetables will be available only once the proposed Thirumazhisai market opens.

Meanwhile, vegetable prices have spiked with beans being sold at Rs 200 per kilogram in near Luz corner in Mylapore and around Rs 140 from a vendor 2 km away. Traders said that they were able to sell vegetables today by selling it to people and vendors before the market was sealed. "We are forced to get above 50 kg for any given vegetables. Unlike tomatoes and onions others will waste eventually," said S Rajamanikam from Velachery.

"Men carrying loads cost us Rs100 per sack double their usual wage. This is because many are not coming forward and it's difficult to get trucks these days and above it we have to make profit," said G Kanagavel, who distributes vegetables to vendors in Alwarpet.

Meanwhile, most of the small vendors are facing social stigma among neighbours as they had contact with people working in Koyambedu market. "Inorder to avoid stereotype I told my neighbours that we get supplied to our shops by the government approved agents and it is completely safe," said J Kanniga from Egmore.