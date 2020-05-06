STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Liquor shops not to open in Chennai for now

The State government on Tuesday said TASMAC liquor shops will not reopen in the limits of the Greater Chennai City police on May 7.

Published: 06th May 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

TASMAC shops will be closed.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Tuesday said TASMAC liquor shops will not reopen in the limits of the Greater Chennai City police on May 7. Though it was earlier it was announced that the shops will open across the State, the statement on Tuesday said, in Chennai alone, a fresh date for reopening the liquor shops will be announced later.

Though the statement did not give any reason for the decision, official sources suggested that it could be because of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the city in the recent days.The announcement drew mixed reactions. Many city residents lauded the revised decision for fear of the spread.

“Not only in Chennai, the decision should be applicable to other districts in the State as well to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Police personnel are going to have a tough time keeping the crowd under control,” said Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Valasaravakkam.

On the other hand, a few others reasoned that the delay in re-opening the shops will only lead to more people from the city flocking the neighbouring Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts to stock up on alcohol.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TASMAC Chennai
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp