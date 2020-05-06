Liquor shops not to open in Chennai for now

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Tuesday said TASMAC liquor shops will not reopen in the limits of the Greater Chennai City police on May 7. Though it was earlier it was announced that the shops will open across the State, the statement on Tuesday said, in Chennai alone, a fresh date for reopening the liquor shops will be announced later.

Though the statement did not give any reason for the decision, official sources suggested that it could be because of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the city in the recent days.The announcement drew mixed reactions. Many city residents lauded the revised decision for fear of the spread.

“Not only in Chennai, the decision should be applicable to other districts in the State as well to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Police personnel are going to have a tough time keeping the crowd under control,” said Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Valasaravakkam.

On the other hand, a few others reasoned that the delay in re-opening the shops will only lead to more people from the city flocking the neighbouring Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts to stock up on alcohol.