STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Post COVID-19 lockdown, Chennai Metro Rail to restrict passenger capacity, reduce services

“All the passengers will be screened through thermal guns and hand sanitizers will be provided. Only passengers with masks will be permitted inside the stations," says CMRL's operational plan.

Published: 08th May 2020 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image | A Raja Chidambaram

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to ensure social distancing after the lockdown, Chennai Metro Rail will only be allowing three passengers to sit in a seven-seater and only one passenger in other seats.

As per its operational plan post lockdown, only four people will be allowed to use the escalator at once and people will be guided to the trains by crowd control staff.

“All the passengers will be screened through thermal guns and hand sanitizers will be provided. Only passengers with masks will be permitted inside the station," says the operational plan.

The metros will run with a ten minute headway during peak hours and 15 minutes during non-peak hours while inter-corridor train services will not be functioning. “Only travel cards and plastic tickets will be provided for travel instead of recycling plastic tokens,’’ the plan adds.

“Standard operating procedures shall be issued to all stations and staff will be trained and be given mock trains for post lockdown operations,’’ a CMRL official said.

Meanwhile, officials say there could be a possible delay in the ongoing phase 1 and phase 2 metro rail projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Phase 1 extension from Old Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar was supposed to start by June but it was stalled due to the lockdown.

Officials say that it is too early to predict how long the delay could be. 70 percent of the work has been completed in the north Chennai line.

Tunneling work for the JICA-funded 52 km Phase-II line from Madhavaram to Taramani was set to begin by June but now tender submission dates have been extended. “The dates have been extended. It all depends on the COVID-19 situation,’’ the official said.

CMRL also clarified that none of its migrant workers have left the state. “We have nearly 3150 workers and they are still here,’’ the official added.

CMRL has also requested passengers to allow those on the train to get off first before getting inside.

Social distancing indicators will be marked and in case of overcrowing on the platform, people will be asked to wait in the concourse.

If any passengers are found to be having temperature, they will be referred to the local medical authorities by the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CMRL Chennai Metro Rail COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp