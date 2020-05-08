Post COVID-19 lockdown, Chennai Metro Rail to restrict passenger capacity, reduce services

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to ensure social distancing after the lockdown, Chennai Metro Rail will only be allowing three passengers to sit in a seven-seater and only one passenger in other seats.

As per its operational plan post lockdown, only four people will be allowed to use the escalator at once and people will be guided to the trains by crowd control staff.

“All the passengers will be screened through thermal guns and hand sanitizers will be provided. Only passengers with masks will be permitted inside the station," says the operational plan.

The metros will run with a ten minute headway during peak hours and 15 minutes during non-peak hours while inter-corridor train services will not be functioning. “Only travel cards and plastic tickets will be provided for travel instead of recycling plastic tokens,’’ the plan adds.

“Standard operating procedures shall be issued to all stations and staff will be trained and be given mock trains for post lockdown operations,’’ a CMRL official said.

Meanwhile, officials say there could be a possible delay in the ongoing phase 1 and phase 2 metro rail projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Phase 1 extension from Old Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar was supposed to start by June but it was stalled due to the lockdown.

Officials say that it is too early to predict how long the delay could be. 70 percent of the work has been completed in the north Chennai line.

Tunneling work for the JICA-funded 52 km Phase-II line from Madhavaram to Taramani was set to begin by June but now tender submission dates have been extended. “The dates have been extended. It all depends on the COVID-19 situation,’’ the official said.

CMRL also clarified that none of its migrant workers have left the state. “We have nearly 3150 workers and they are still here,’’ the official added.

CMRL has also requested passengers to allow those on the train to get off first before getting inside.

Social distancing indicators will be marked and in case of overcrowing on the platform, people will be asked to wait in the concourse.

If any passengers are found to be having temperature, they will be referred to the local medical authorities by the police.