STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

179 passengers arrive in Chennai from Dubai as part of Vande Bharat Mission

An airport official had earlier said the passengers will deboard the plane in small batches.

Published: 09th May 2020 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers wearing masks as preventive against coronavirus at Chennai Airport. (File Photo | Martin Louis/EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The first evacuation flight of Air India Express to Chennai from Dubai landed at Chennai International Airport with 179 passengers on Saturday at about 1.10 a.m.

According to an official of Air India Express, the flight IX 612 passengers include three infants.

One more repatriation flight (IX 540) with 177 passengers is expected to land at the airport later.

The flights are being operated as a part of Indian's government's plan to bring back Indian's who were stranded in foreign countries due to COVID-19 lockdown called Vande Bharat Mission.

According to an official of Tamil Nadu Health Department about 10 flights carrying stranded Indians are expected to land in Chennai - one or two flights daily with a total of about 400 passengers.

He said the passengers will be screened at the airport and they would be advised to be quarantined. There will be about 60 health department officials deployed at the airport.

An airport official had earlier said the passengers will deboard the plane in small batches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai airport COVID 19 Coronavirus Dubai Air India Express Vande Bharat Mission
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp