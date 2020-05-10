After chasing criminals, Chennai police now chase virus

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

CHENNAI: Police have special training and skills to nab criminals. But, one group of cops have been on an unusual trail ever since the COVID-19 outbreak happened — to chase and contain the virus. A team headed by ADGP G Venkataraman works round the clock, using various technologies, to trace contacts of positive patients.

The team, which works with other departments including health, corporation, and local bodies, has both field workers slogging it out on the streets, and desk hands that work with telephonic and electronic communication. “Once someone tests positive, we take a statement from that patient, on their travel history over the last one week,” says an officer.

“First, we were focussing mostly on international travel or other State travel. Now, we check if they went to a neighbourhood area, or other districts.” The team uses mobile data and call records of patients to trace their route map. “It’s not as easy as it may seem from the outside,” adds the officer.

The next step is to identify those who may be exposed, and convincing them to get tested. “We are talking about lakhs of people. Not just the direct contacts of patients, but indirect ones, those who would not even have met the patient... Luckily, most people are now very supportive.” On a daily basis, the team tracks at least 100 persons linked to every patient in the State.

Now, you can use Chennai police’s DIGICOP mobile application to locate the nearest police station or Amma Canteen in the city. The upgraded app will also give Covid- related information in Tamil and English, besides voice directions to the users.