Bakery owner in Chennai arrested over Islamophobic advertisement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mambalam police have booked a 32-year-old bakery owner for advertising for his shop on WhatsApp group with anti-muslim tone. The bakery known as Jain Bakeries and Confectioneries belongs to one L Prasanth of Mahalakshmi street in T Nagar.

"While the bakeries have been allowed to be open during the prescribed time during the lockdown, Prasanth is said to have designed pamphlets to inform his customers that the shop is open again for online bookings and shared it on WhatsApp," said a police officer.

Since the pamphlet had the words 'Made by Jains on Order and No Muslim staffs', the pamphlets soon went viral on social media. After several objections to the ad, an official complaint was lodged at Mambalam police station. A case was registered and Prasanth was arrested. After investigation, he was let off on station bail.