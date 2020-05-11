STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

IIT-M sets up 'doffing unit' for COVID warriors to safely remove PPE

While 'donning' is the procedure of assembling PPE on the healthcare providers, 'doffing' refers to its removal, a release from IIT, Madras said.

Published: 11th May 2020 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

People who are tested positive for Corona has been taken to hospital at Kannappar Thidal Periyamet in Chennai on Friday.

People who are tested positive for Corona has been taken to hospital at Kannappar Thidal Periyamet in Chennai on Friday. (Photo | EPS/R Satish Babu)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT, Madras) on Monday said it has set up a 'doffing unit' jointly with Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital in Tamil Nadu to enable healthcare workers there safely and effectively remove Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

While 'donning' is the procedure of assembling PPE on the healthcare providers, 'doffing' refers to its removal, a release from IIT, Madras said, adding such procedures will have to adhere to certain standard protocols to prevent further spread of infections.

The premier institute's Civil Engineering department joined hands with CMCH and the setting up of the modular unit at the government hospital was undertaken with financial support from corporates under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), it said.

"The entire design, fabrication and deployment of the doffing unit took place remotely during the lockdown period," it said.

Professors Koshy Varghese and Arul Jayachandran from the institute's Civil Engineering Department collaborated with the Innovation team of CMCH, and a multi-disciplinary team of professionals successfully designed, fabricated and installed the doffing unit, it added.

Vijayalakshmi, a staff nurse at the Covid-19 ward of CMCH, was quoted as saying she felt safe "that I am not carrying the infection to my home and community."

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Institute of Technology Madras IIT Madras Personal Protective Equipment Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID Warrior
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp