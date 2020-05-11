IIT-M sets up 'doffing unit' for COVID warriors to safely remove PPE

By PTI

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT, Madras) on Monday said it has set up a 'doffing unit' jointly with Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital in Tamil Nadu to enable healthcare workers there safely and effectively remove Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

While 'donning' is the procedure of assembling PPE on the healthcare providers, 'doffing' refers to its removal, a release from IIT, Madras said, adding such procedures will have to adhere to certain standard protocols to prevent further spread of infections.

The premier institute's Civil Engineering department joined hands with CMCH and the setting up of the modular unit at the government hospital was undertaken with financial support from corporates under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), it said.

"The entire design, fabrication and deployment of the doffing unit took place remotely during the lockdown period," it said.

Professors Koshy Varghese and Arul Jayachandran from the institute's Civil Engineering Department collaborated with the Innovation team of CMCH, and a multi-disciplinary team of professionals successfully designed, fabricated and installed the doffing unit, it added.

Vijayalakshmi, a staff nurse at the Covid-19 ward of CMCH, was quoted as saying she felt safe "that I am not carrying the infection to my home and community."