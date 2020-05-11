Starving migrant labourers stage protest in Chennai

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ranjit Matu, a migrant worker said it has been three days since he had anything to eat. After the construction work inside airport premises was stalled in March, Ranjit said the company he was working for promised him and 500 others that they would look after their basic needs like food and shelter, and also pay salary.

However, nothing was paid post-March, say the migrant workers from Bihar, now residing at a camp maintained by the company, Eversendai Construction Private Limited, at Mugalivakkam. What is worse is that they have been provided ration only once and that too 2 kg of rice and 200 gm of dal per person.

These 500 workers employed on contract basis at an IT Park in Porur and airport premises staged a protest outside the IT Park on Sunday, demanding to be sent back home. But, when contacted, Eversendai Construction Limited official said, they have been providing food and medical care. However, they did not wish to disclose the quantity of food given.



“The ration lasted hardly a week. Since we were paid the March salary, we could manage last month by eating once a day. Now, we literally have nothing to eat and the company officials are not responding at all,” said Matu.

All the workers are paid between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 per month. “We are not asking for money for the work we have not done. At least they must give us food to survive. Also, 15 people are stuffed in a 10x10 room. Social distancing has already gone for a toss. We don’t know if we are all infected,” said M Ramesh, a worker.

The workers said sanitation facilities are also very poor. There are 20 washrooms for 500 people and the workers complained that they are seldom cleaned. “People will either die due to hunger or poor hygiene. The government must take imperative action soon,” said Ananth M, another worker.