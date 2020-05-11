Tamil news channel staff tested after anchor, video editor found positive for COVID-19
“The contacts of these two people have been traced and samples have been drawn from their colleagues,” said a corporation official.
Published: 11th May 2020 02:04 PM | Last Updated: 11th May 2020 02:04 PM
CHENNAI: Samples have been taken from employees of a private Tamil news channel in Ekkattuthangal after an anchor/producer tested positive for COVID-19.
After the anchor/producer tested positive, a video editor whom she was in contact with also tested positive.
Although a few others are suspected to have tested positive, there is no official confirmation on the total number yet.