Dead bio-tech firm GM’s sample tests COVID-19 positive
Three days after a 47-year-old man died after consuming a drug he developed as a ‘cure for COVID-19’, his samples have tested positive for the disease.
Published: 12th May 2020 04:09 AM | Last Updated: 12th May 2020 04:09 AM | A+A A-
“The results came on Sunday, and his body was cremated after that by corporation staff, as per the existing protocol for COVID-19 victims. Also, the police personnel who took his body to the hospital are now being subjected to tests,” said a senior police officer.