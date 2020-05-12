Dead bio-tech firm GM’s sample tests COVID-19 positive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days after a 47-year-old man died after consuming a drug he developed as a ‘cure for COVID-19’, his samples have tested positive for the disease.



“The results came on Sunday, and his body was cremated after that by corporation staff, as per the existing protocol for COVID-19 victims. Also, the police personnel who took his body to the hospital are now being subjected to tests,” said a senior police officer.