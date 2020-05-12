STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Expert explains legal matters

My father’s house is in Annanur, and the property was divided among the siblings while my father was alive.

Published: 12th May 2020 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

 Justice AK Mittal administered the oath of office by Governor Lalji Tandon at the Raj Bhawan.

For representational purposes

By Justice K Chandru
Express News Service

CHENNAI: My father’s house is in Annanur, and the property was divided among the siblings while my father was alive. We also registered the document with the Government of Tamil Nadu. I have always been keen on selling the house. But after our parents’ demise, my sister, who stays close to the property, suggested we rent it out. We did so in 2016. But the scenario changed in 2017 and I became unemployed; I had no regular income coming my way. Citing my condition, I again requested my siblings to sell the property.

While all were in favor, and I had almost made the sale to one of India’s leading real estate developers, my sister was against it. Again citing my financial condition, I asked her to show me the receipt of the rent that she has been receiving from which she sends us just `2,000. But she has not shared any details. How can I get the rent of the house transferred to my account, hereafter? 

—Jayapal K

As your father’s house has been partitioned among brothers and sisters, you cannot get the rent from the tenant unless your portion of the divided property is a separate flat or a portion. Unless all the siblings agree in writing and inform the tenant, the question of your receiving rent directly from the tenant may not be possible. 

The only way is to sell the house and divide the sale proceeds as per each share. You will have to move the civil court for selling the house. In that suit, you can also seek for a rendition of accounting from your sister. 

Disposing of P.I.L.14031 of 2018 on June 12, 2018, Madras High Court ordered the HR&CE, Corporation, Revenue and Police departments to remove the encroachment on the temple tank of Vengeeswarar temple in Vadapalani immediately. The dismissed head trustee made his wife the trustee and on her behalf filed a special leave petition (S.L.P 24156 of 2018) in the Supreme Court and got stay on High Court order. Can this stay remain effective for any length of time? 

—KS Murthy

Once a stay is given by the Supreme Court, it will not be vacated automatically. Further, during this pandemic period, the court is taking up only urgent matters. This may not come within the urgency clause imposed by the Supreme Court. Further, you need not believe the state government that they will take action promptly. If you are interested,  you can file an intervention application before the Supreme Court by engaging a lawyer and seek for cancellation of the stay order. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp