Why kids aren’t entirely safe from coronavirus

CHENNAI: How vulnerable are children to COVID-19? Health experts have been debating over this ever since the novel coronavirus started wreaking havoc across the world. In Tamil Nadu, 277 children tested positive between May 1 and 11. This is a worrisome trend when considered that only 150 children aged below 12 contracted the virus till the end of April. As on May 11, the count of children testing positive in the State stands at 427, 65 per cent reported in this month alone.

The risk factor

Despite a large number of children testing positive, experts believe the viral load would be less. “The infection could appear in children as common cold and in some case, bronchiolitis, diarrhea or croup. In rare cases, it can manifest as inflammation,’’ says Dr J Rajkumar, pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Gleneagles Global Health City. He says rare inflammatory Kawasaki Syndrome or Toxic Shock Syndrome are two ‘possible’ consequences when children get affected by COVID.



Pointing out that Kolkata reported a four-month-old ‘COVID-Kawasaki kid’ on May 8 while three children in New York died of the same last week, Dr Rajkumar says, “The infection is mild in most children due to their cross-immunity from other diseases. In some cases it can be severe in infants.’’

Newborns test positive

Doctors say newborns and those below one year are vulnerable while children above five are comparatively safer. “Children have to stay away from sick adults,’’ says infectious diseases expert Dr Ram Gopalakrishnan of Apollo Hospitals. COVID-19 has very less adverse effects on children but they could transmit it to others, says Dr Ram.

The spike in cases among children could also hamper reopening of schools. However, doctors put the onus on parents and elders to ensure children are not infected.“Children may not go out in this period. Parents are mostly likely to bring the infection home. It is important for parents to maintain social distance, wash hands and take bath after coming home,’’ added Dr Rajkumar.

Herd immunity

On the brighter side, virologist Dr Jacob John hopes that more children getting infected may contribute to herd immunity. “Ninety-nine per cent children are likely to recover without any problems. This can give them immunity,’’ says Dr John.