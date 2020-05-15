Chennai port reports first positive case

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Port witnessed its first COVID-19 case on Thursday, after a crew member of the Shipping Corporation of India’s oil tanker MT Desh Abhimaan tested positive. The member had complained of pain in the right side of upper abdomen, after which medical assistance was sought.

This is the first crew member to test positive, confirmed port health officer S Senthilnathan. “He was one among the 23-member crew aboard the oil tanker bringing crude from Basra. They left Iraq on April 23 and reached Chennai on May 3.”

The entire crew and two others who brought them by boat to the shore are now under isolation. An immigration officer, the ship’s agent, and CISF personnel are also under observation for 14 days. The patient joined the ship on November 11 from Mumbai. The patient is currently recovering at the MIOT hospital in the city.

The vessel had been waiting for anchorage since May 3, 2020. The crew member, who had joined the ship on November 11, 2019 at Mumbai Port, had been complaining of pain in the right abdomen for past two months. On aggravation of pain , he had a radio medical advice with the company doctor on May 11, 2020 and shore side treatment was suggested.

Following this the port health officer was contacted on May 12. Dr Senthilnathan stated that the Port hospital doesn't have required facility and a referral hospital was suggested. The crew was tested on May 13 and the results came as positive for COVID 19 the next day.

The patient was subsequently shifted to the covid care hospital at Miot hospitals, Chennai.