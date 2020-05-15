STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai port reports first positive case

The entire crew and two others who brought them by boat to the shore are now under isolation.

Published: 15th May 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Chennai Port

A view of Chennai Port. (File photo| EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Port witnessed its first COVID-19 case on Thursday, after a crew member of the Shipping Corporation of India’s oil tanker MT Desh Abhimaan tested positive. The member had complained of pain in the right side of upper abdomen, after which medical assistance was sought.  

This is the first crew member to test positive, confirmed port health officer S Senthilnathan. “He was one among the 23-member crew aboard the oil tanker bringing crude from Basra. They left Iraq on April 23 and reached Chennai on May 3.”

The entire crew and two others who brought them by boat to the shore are now under isolation. An immigration officer, the ship’s agent, and CISF personnel are also under observation for 14 days.   The patient joined the ship on November 11 from Mumbai. The patient is currently recovering at the MIOT hospital in the city.

The vessel had been waiting for anchorage since May 3, 2020. The crew member, who had joined the ship on November 11, 2019 at Mumbai Port, had been complaining of pain in the right abdomen for past two months. On aggravation of pain , he had a radio medical advice with the company doctor on May 11, 2020 and shore side treatment was suggested.

Following this the port health officer was contacted on May 12. Dr Senthilnathan stated that the Port hospital doesn't have required facility and a referral hospital was suggested. The crew was tested on May 13 and the results came as positive for COVID 19 the next day.

The patient was subsequently shifted to the covid care hospital at Miot hospitals, Chennai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Port COVID-19
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp