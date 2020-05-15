Shopping mall owners urge CM to allow phased opening in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has been urged to allow the phased opening of shopping malls in the city. A representation was made by Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI).

A delegation led by Aslam Packeer, managing director of Marina Mall Chennai, S Sridharan, Chairman of CREDAI Tamil Nadu Chapter and representatives of Phoenix Market City, Virtuous Retail, Express Avenue and Forum Vijaya Mall Chennai met the Chief Minister.

The delegation urged the state government to allow phased opening of shopping malls in the state while implementing stringent and comprehensive standard operating procedures prepared by SCAI.

They also sought financial relief and moratorium support from State Government of Tamil Nadu and its Bodies towards sustenance of the Malls. Shopping malls, unfortunately, have not found much favour from the government.

In fact unlike other states, Tamil Nadu has even disallowed opening of hypermarkets located in malls.