Man stabs aunt to death during fight over affair

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her nephew over a fight on Friday. Kolathur police have arrested the man, identified as Ganesan (31). The deceased, Gunasundari, was the wife of Saravanan and a resident of Parimalam Nagar in Puzhal. 

Ganesan is the son of Gunasundari’s elder brother who lived in a rented house in Kolathur. Recently, Gunasundari had learnt that Ganesan was in a relationship with his aunt (Gunasundari’s younger brother’s wife) and she warned him against continuing the relation. 

“On Friday, Gunasundari, had gone to visit Ganesan in Kolathur and the duo got into a fight and in a fit of rage, Ganesan stabbed Gunasundari to death and escaped,” said a police officer investigating the matter.
Neighbours who heard screams rushed to the spot and found Gunasundari bleeding and rushed her to hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

A hunt was launched for Ganesan by Kolathur inspector M Shanmugavelan and team and the suspect was secured from his hideout in an overnight search operation. Ganesan was booked for murder and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

