What have you done for labourers? HC poser to govts on migrant fiasco

Advocate AP Suryaprakasam had sought legal intervention for a direction to the State DGP to resolve the matter.

Published: 17th May 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Workers cycling home to UP take a nap under a truck in Chennai | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Moved by the plight of stranded migrant labourers, a division bench of the Madras High Court has put out a set of posers for the Union Home Secretary and Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu on their welfare. The bench, comprising justices N Kirubakaran and R Hemalatha, gave the directive on Friday. They were hearing a case about 400-odd migrant workers from Tamil Nadu being allegedly detained in Sangli District of Maharashtra.

Advocate AP Suryaprakasam had sought legal intervention for a direction to the State DGP to resolve the matter. While discussing the matter, the bench observed that while governments had taken care of most sections of the society, ‘to the maximum extent possible’, migrant workers and agricultural labourers remain a neglected lot and suffer to the maximum.

Ironically, among people with nothing, the ‘privileged’ were those who could afford cycles. This group is on way to Odisha | SHIBA PRASAD SAHU

“The persons who feed the entire nation are agriculturalists, not those in other occupations. ...without agriculturalists, the world cannot survive. ...though belated, this court would like to know whether coordinated efforts have been taken by all the State governments in consultation with the Centre to address the sufferings of the migrant labourers,” the bench said.

“One cannot control his/her tears after seeing the pathetic condition of migrant labourers shown in the media for the past one month. It is nothing but a human tragedy,” the bench added and suo-motu impleaded the two authorities to answer the questions. Among other things, the bench wanted to know the steps taken by the governments to improve the condition of the migrant workers, by May 22.

