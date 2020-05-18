15,000 Koyambedu retail traders left in the lurch as TN govt yet to provide alternative site

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After being shunted out of the Koyambedu wholesale market, 15,000 semi-wholesale and retail traders have been struggling to earn their livelihood as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, the custodian of the market, is yet to provide alternative spaces to them to continue their business.

It has been more than 20 days after the talks on April 28 when retail trade was banned in the wholesale market and the livelihoods of these families, who are dependent on the market, is at stake, says S S Muthukumar, small and semi-wholesale vegetable shop owners association.

While CMDA officials have provided an alternative space to wholesale traders in Thirumazihsai, the retail and semi-wholesale traders, who were initially offered 250 open sites provided by Chennai Corporation, are yet to begin operations.

When The New Indian Express contacted officials on the delay in providing the sites to the traders, it was learnt that the traders were asked to be split into groups of 20 and move to the 250 sites.

"We fear social distancing cannot be maintained, so we had asked them to be split in groups of 20. We still fear that once they operate, crowds will surge and it will be difficult to control them," sources told Express.

Interestingly, during the talks being held with officials on April 28, the retail and semi-wholesale traders of the market suggested to move to CMBT as well as the empty space behind the market but this was struck down.

After the April 28 meeting, retail and semi-wholesale traders announced a three-day holiday, says Muthukumar. Following this, talks were on for allocation of an alternate space.

However, things took a different turn when on May 5, the wholesale market was shut down. As wholesale traders were initially reluctant to move to Thirumazihsai, the retail traders agreed to fill in. On learning about this, the wholesale traders yielded and agreed to move to Tirumazhisai leaving the small traders in the lurch.

"We have been giving petitions in this regard after that. Till now, no sites have been allotted," says Muthukumar. But officials claim that retail and semi-wholesale traders want all the 500 shops to function in one place which poses problems in maintaining social distancing. However, Muthukumar denies it.

It is learnt that the association has submitted a petition to the CMDA member secretary seeking four new places for starting trade. These include Manjambakkam Truck parking yard, vacant land in Anna Nagar West, Ambedkar velayattu thidal in Mogappair and 20 acres of land behind Joyalukkas in T Nagar.

Muthukumar laments that even the flower traders have been given a vacant space at Vembuliamman Kovil but they have yet to be alloted space. It is learnt that a meeting is now going on between CMDA officials and the traders association on offering alternative sites.