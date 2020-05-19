STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai braces for heatwave due to super cyclone Amphan, mercury breaches 40-degree mark

The sudden change in weather is attributed to super cyclonic storm Amphan, which has taken away all the moisture from the region

Published: 19th May 2020 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

heatwave

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Northern parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai may experience heatwave like conditions for a week with day time temperatures expected to be 3-4 degrees above normal. On Tuesday afternoon, the mercury breached the 40 degree Celsius mark in the city for the first time this summer and the meteorological department predicts that it will soar further.

The sudden change in weather is attributed to super cyclonic storm Amphan, which has taken away all the moisture from the region. Besides, the westerlies are bringing dry land breeze from Rayalaseema and Telangana regions into north Tamil Nadu that may trigger a heatwave.

The mean day time temperature for the month of May in Chennai is 37.1 degrees Celsius. At 2.30 pm on Tuesday, the Chennai weather station in Nungambakkam recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius, which is 3.1 degrees above normal.

N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre of Regional Meteorological Centre, told The New Indian Express, "We will declare a heatwave when a station temperature records 4 degrees above normal. In Rayalaseema and Telangana, there would be a heatwave in a day or two with temperatures already touching 41-43 degrees in isolated pockets. The dry land breeze will blow into Chennai or its neighborhood."

Meanwhile, weather scientists say the warm Bay of Bengal may throw up more deadly cyclonic storms that rapidly intensify. Cyclone Amphan intensified from a category-1 cyclone to a category-5 cyclone in a short span of 18 hours.

Cyclones are fueled by available heat. Warming seas can make cyclones more powerful, by increasing the potential energy available to them, effectively increasing their power ceiling or speed limit. Higher sea-surface temperatures mean that cyclone wind speeds can increase.

Roxy Mathew Koll, a scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and lead author of IPCC Oceans and Cryosphere, said: "Our research shows that high ocean temperatures are conducive for rapid intensification of cyclones in the north Indian Ocean. In the current case, the Bay of Bengal has been particularly warm. Some of the buoys in the Bay of Bengal registered maximum surface temperatures of 32-34 degrees Celsius consecutively for the first two weeks of May. These are record temperatures driven by climate change — we have never seen such high values until now."

Globally, ocean temperatures have increased as a result of climate change and there has been a global increase in the observed intensity of the strongest storms over recent decades. A study published in the US-based Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences a couple of days ago projects an increase in the strongest storms by 8 per cent a decade.

Experts also believe there is a correlation between air pollution and cyclones. It is possible that reduction in air pollution in the region due to the COVID-19 lockdown may have influenced cyclone Amphan. Aerosols, from human-caused air pollution, can partly reduce the strength of cyclones in various ways. One factor is that aerosols reduce the amount of sunlight reaching the Earth’s surface, cooling it slightly.

Reductions in air pollution may have slightly increased sea surface temperatures in the Bay of Bengal, adding to the effect of climate change. In addition, aerosols can make clouds produce rain more easily, which limits the formation of cyclones. These factors suggest that reduction in air pollution would tend to increase cyclone strength.

Taking the argument further, V Vinoj, Assistant Professor, School of Earth, Ocean and Climate Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar, said, "The reduced pollution levels have decreased aerosols that block sunlight, which in turn led to ocean surface warming. This may be the reason why Amphan has strengthened into a super cyclone, next only to the 1999 super cyclone. This will need to be investigated in the future."

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyclone Amphan Chennai heatwave Chennai temperature
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp