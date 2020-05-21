STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai’s field support team strengthened manifold

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just as the Corona positive cases increase in Chennai by every passing day, the State government, after reviewing the present situation, on Wednesday reconstituted the Field Support Team for Chennai City, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts. In Chennai, all 15 zones will have an IAS and IPS officer besides a senior officer to ensure the effective containment zone management, focused testing, effective contact tracing, isolation and quarantine management for preventing the further spread of disease.

Special Nodal Officer for Greater Chennai Corporation, J Radhakrishnan, supported by sneior IPS officers will coordinate the COVID-19 related issues with the Commissioner of the city corporation and with the other officers.  In respect of Chenglepet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, the team of officers appointed will coordinate with the respective District Collectors for effective COVID-19 management.

The State government, on April 11, formed Zonal Special Task Team comprising of IAS and IPS officers to coordinate with the district administrations. Later, Filed Support Team for officers for Chennai, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Madurai and Salem Corporations on April 29.   On May 1, the government appointed senior IAs officer J Radhakrishnan as Special Nodal Officer for Greater Chennai Corporation.

