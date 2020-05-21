STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Kavalthurai to the aid of nanban in need

Constable bumps into woman staying at Adyar bus depot, welcomes her to house

Published: 21st May 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Police

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With cinema and pop culture portraying them either as ruthless enforcers of violent justice or being ‘corrupt to the core’, the softer side of policemen and women – as people who care for the society and its wellbeing – often goes unnoticed. This story is about one such cop – Mariyam Pushpa Mary – who opened up her home to an elderly woman who had nowhere to go.

Dhanalakshmi (65) came to the city from Kumbakonam eight months ago. Her son and daughter-in-law had died of jaundice five years ago. With the responsibility of raising her grandson falling on her shoulders, she decided to find a job in Chennai. She managed to join a men’s hostel in Poonamallee as a cook, for a monthly salary of `6,000.

When the hostel was shut due to the lockdown, Dhanalakshmi did not know where to go. She managed to get to Koyambedu bus stand, only to find out that buses weren’t plying anymore. Clueless, she spent two days in and around the Koyambedu market, sleeping at the market premises and eating whatever the volunteers were distributing there.

Her husband was back in Kumbakonam. He could not come here and help her, so he arranged for her stay at a relative’s place in Adyar. She stayed there for 15 days, until the virus threat became serious and then they asked her to leave. With no place to go or money in hand, Dhanalakshmi decided to make the Adyar bus depot her home. She stayed there, day and night.  

Four days ago, constable Mary was on patrol when she saw the elderly woman sitting at the depot. Dhanalakshmi told Mary her entire life story, and the policewoman did not feel like leaving her all alone in the bus depot. She called her husband and discussed the matter. A few minutes later Mary welcomed Dhanalakshmi home, to come stay with them.Dhanalakshmi now feels at home, in every sense. 

Touching story
Four days ago, constable Mary was on patrol when she saw the elderly woman sitting at the depot. Dhanalakshmi told Mary her entire life story, and the policewoman welcomed to come stay at her house

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp