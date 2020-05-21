STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Let’s have a Lockdown Showdown!

The social project will be curating a nation-wide online dance competition titled Lockdown Showdown 2020. 

Published: 21st May 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

The competition is open to dancers across age groups

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stuck indoors for over 50 days without a platform to channelise their creativity, dancers and enthusiasts across the globe have been tapping the power of social media platforms to showcase their skills. While people are at it, Bhumi NGO’s project De Step — a project aimed at nurturing the potential of lesser-privileged children through dance — has come up with a way to recognise the skills of dancers across the country, for a cause. The social project will be curating a nation-wide online dance competition titled Lockdown Showdown 2020. 

“Bhumi has been raising funds, providing relief and reaching out to those affected due to COVID-19. As part of this, De Step project wanted to do its bit and that’s how we decided to organise an online dance competition,” says Ajmal Hussain, project leader. The dance competition will have two categories — self-taught dancers and professional dancers, and three age-wise sub-categories — those below 18; above 36, and those between ages 18 and 36. “We wanted this to be a platform for anyone and everyone who enjoys dancing. We believe that dance is for all and we didn’t want to restrict the age group to one particular range,” explains Ajmal.

The submissions under the self-taught dancer’s category will be posted to Bhumi’s official TikTok account and the winners will be chosen based on the number of likes their videos receive. “A special jury will also evaluate the performances. The professional dancer’s entries will be shortlisted and shared on Bhumi’s Instagram account. The winners will be selected by a special panel,” says Ajmal. A registration fee will be collected from the participants and the proceeds will go towards facilitating Bhumi’s COVID-19 relief activities. “The registration for self-taught dancers is `99 and for professionals is `249. Every contribution will be accounted for and will go towards some form of relief activity,” he asserts. The last day for registration is May 31.

Rules

  • Each participant can post only one video.
  • The time limit of the dance video should be within 60 seconds.
  • The participants must ensure video and audio are of good quality. No video editing or after-effects allowed.
  • The video should be original and filmed during the quarantine period.


To register, visit www.bhumi.ngo/lockdown-showdown/, or call: 9361191959/86678 46737/8582959231/8056648730

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp