Let’s have a Lockdown Showdown!

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stuck indoors for over 50 days without a platform to channelise their creativity, dancers and enthusiasts across the globe have been tapping the power of social media platforms to showcase their skills. While people are at it, Bhumi NGO’s project De Step — a project aimed at nurturing the potential of lesser-privileged children through dance — has come up with a way to recognise the skills of dancers across the country, for a cause. The social project will be curating a nation-wide online dance competition titled Lockdown Showdown 2020.

“Bhumi has been raising funds, providing relief and reaching out to those affected due to COVID-19. As part of this, De Step project wanted to do its bit and that’s how we decided to organise an online dance competition,” says Ajmal Hussain, project leader. The dance competition will have two categories — self-taught dancers and professional dancers, and three age-wise sub-categories — those below 18; above 36, and those between ages 18 and 36. “We wanted this to be a platform for anyone and everyone who enjoys dancing. We believe that dance is for all and we didn’t want to restrict the age group to one particular range,” explains Ajmal.

The submissions under the self-taught dancer’s category will be posted to Bhumi’s official TikTok account and the winners will be chosen based on the number of likes their videos receive. “A special jury will also evaluate the performances. The professional dancer’s entries will be shortlisted and shared on Bhumi’s Instagram account. The winners will be selected by a special panel,” says Ajmal. A registration fee will be collected from the participants and the proceeds will go towards facilitating Bhumi’s COVID-19 relief activities. “The registration for self-taught dancers is `99 and for professionals is `249. Every contribution will be accounted for and will go towards some form of relief activity,” he asserts. The last day for registration is May 31.

Rules

Each participant can post only one video.

The time limit of the dance video should be within 60 seconds.

The participants must ensure video and audio are of good quality. No video editing or after-effects allowed.

The video should be original and filmed during the quarantine period.



To register, visit www.bhumi.ngo/lockdown-showdown/, or call: 9361191959/86678 46737/8582959231/8056648730