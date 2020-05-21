STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Taking care of ground realities

With entry banned into the grounds, no summer camps, and practice sessions now via online training, the support staff has little to do this season. 

Published: 21st May 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Picture for representation

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: From time immemorial, sports has given us something to talk about, often as a conversation-starter. But to think of it as a threat and not relief, in these pandemic times, is a new normal we are trying to get used to. While the cheers and chants in all sports stadia have been on mute from March 25 for our protection from a new virus we don’t understand yet, the lockdown has shuttered the earnings of the ground staff. With entry banned into the grounds, no summer camps, and practice sessions now via online training, the support staff has little to do this season. 

V Baskaran

While this is the situation of stadia staff across the world, closer home, the caretakers, who are primarily daily wage workers, of the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium at Egmore are bearing the brunt of this crisis, too. Even though the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has employed ground staff who draw a monthly salary, a majority of them are paid daily. With their income under threat, the staff has been scrambling to reorganise their lives. In a novel initiative to help them, the Chennai Hockey Association (CHA) has collected approximately `1 lakh to pay the staff. V Baskaran, former India captain and president of the association, one of the key contributors, donated `40,00, while umpires, former players and coaches from the state have also pooled in money to help these daily wage workers.

The association plans to pay the ground staff in cash once the lockdown is lifted. In normal circumstances, it is the SDAT that pays the salaries of ground staff through the money collected as fee for using the infrastructure for training purposes or conducting matches. Summer coaching camps, college and corporate events also add as a source of income for SDAT during the months of April and May. So when Baskaran received calls of distress from family members of the ground staff, he decided to act. “We received a few calls from the daughters of the daily wagers, saying they are struggling to survive without income. They all are contract labourers. As the coronavirus brought everything to a screeching halt, the CHA decided to take care of their income for these two months.

So far we have collected around `1 lakh. We are planning to give them a few thousand at the earliest,” said Baskaran.The lives of 24 ground staff — aged around 40 years — have been hit by the outbreak. Of the total, 16 are women and some are single parents staying in Egmore, Vepery, and surrounding areas. “If we have matches for close to 20 days, they may draw up a salary of 8,000-9,000 per month. But there is no permanent job for them,” explained the Olympian. But with the home ministry now granting permission to open sports complexes and stadia for athletes to train, there is hope for normlacy and regular income to return in the lives of the ground staff. 

CHA eyes July resumption
The Chenn­ai Hockey Association Super Le­a­gue, which came to a halt in March, has 24 matches to be held. The home ministry has granted permission to open sports complexes and stadia for athletes to train, but there is no announcement from the Tamil Nadu government. With the state reporting an alarming number of positive cases for the coronavirus — Tamil Nadu has crossed the 13,000-mark — Baskaran believes sporting activities might resume in July once normalcy is restored.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp