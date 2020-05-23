Hot tea, biscuits and close company: unfortunately some habits die hard

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two weeks ago, when the State allowed tea shops to resume business, it allowed only takeaways. However, throwing caution to wind, most of these shops are allowing large crowds to gather around. “Social distancing has gone for a toss with the tea stalls reopening. These crowds could cause another cluster in the city,” says R Prasanna, a Teynampet resident.

However, small tea stall vendors say take away services are not practical. “We are already struggling for money and this is the only way we can earn. We don’t have home delivery option and most people who come here don’t prefer take-away since it’s a hot beverage. As much as we can, we are ensuring social distancing,” says P Kumaran, a stall owner in Velachery.

Public say small changes could be made in tea stalls to ensure safety. R Vidhya of Mambalam says, “Tea can be served in disposable cups, just like grocery shops, social distance markings can be done outside stalls and more importantly, shops must be sanitised. I did not see even one vendor sanitising store in between the day.”

Not just tea stalls, but lemon/flavoured soda and tender coconut shacks too are crowded. When contacted, a senior Corporation official said he would inform zonal officers to take action on those flouting norms.