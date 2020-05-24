Chennai airport to have only departures?

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Domestic flights are likely to resume from Chennai on Monday as the State government appointed Hans Raj Verma, Additional Chief Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, to coordinate domestic air operations and formulate a strategy to handle incoming passengers. A G.O. in this regard was issued on Saturday evening.

However, it was still unclear if the airlines will be allowed to fly in passengers to the city as the State government has been opposing resumption of flight operations amid rising in Covid-19 cases. There is a likelihood that only departures will be allowed with people who want to fly out. Airport sources said a final decision on the matter will be taken during a high-level meeting on Sunday.

Besides Verma, the State government has appointed Harmander Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, to prepare a strategy for screening, testing and quarantining incoming air and rail passengers. Both officials will consult the Health and Family Welfare and the Revenue and Disaster Management departments, Southern Railway, Airports Authority of India and other stakeholders, and submit a revised protocol for air and rail services.