COVID-19 patient, on the run from Chennai hospital, keeps cops on their toes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai police are yet to narrow down on the 45-year-old coronavirus positive patient who had fled from the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital (RGGH) on Friday

An official source informed The New Indian Express that during the time of the admission, the patient gave a fake address without a phone number. "He just mentioned his area as Ayanavaram with a door number which was fake. He apparently told the hospital staff that neither he nor his family members use a cellphone."

"He volunteered himself for testing at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital as he was sick and was admitted because he was showing symptoms," police sources said.

However, it was not clear whether the patient absconded after his result came back positive or his result came after he absconded from the hospital.

This is the second such incident of a COVID-19 patient absconding from the RGGGH. Last month, a mentally disturbed patient who was under treatment for COVID-19 managed to escape and walk back to his house in Pullianthope. At that time, the Chennai Corporation officials and police personnel convinced him and brought him back to the hospital after a day of struggle.