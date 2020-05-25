STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 crisis: With domestic air travel resuming, several states restrict flights from Chennai

With Kolkata operations resuming from May 28 and Telengana likely to permit air operations from May 26, there has been a restriction on operation of flights from Chennai.

Published: 25th May 2020 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

Planes sit idle at the Chennai airport as all flights were cancelled due to the nationwide lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus.

Representational image. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

It is learnt that Hyderabad has permitted not more than 15 incoming flights and 15 departures per day while Mumbai has agreed for not more that 25 incoming flights and 25 departures a day.  All other airports in Maharashtra will be handling 33 per cent of their capacity.

It is learnt that Hyderabad has permitted not more than 15 incoming flights and 15 departures per day while Mumbai has agreed for not more that 25 incoming flights and 25 departures a day.  All other airports in Maharashtra will be handling 33 per cent of their capacity.

Spicejet has opened bookings from Chennai to Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bagdogra, Guwahati, Coimbatore, Madurai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Indigo airlines has opened bookings from Chennai to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru. Similarly, Vistara has opened booking from Chennai to Mumbai and Delhi. Air India has not opened any booking on May 25. It is learnt that the booking will resume after May 31.

