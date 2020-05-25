Overcrowded COVID-19 testing centres in Chennai allegedly turning away people

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With testing of asymptomatic persons already stopped, there is an allegation that the Corporation testing centres are turning away even people presenting with fever and cough.Mallikarjunan K, a resident of Royapuram, had gone to Bharathi Arts College in Mannadi on Thursday. "I presented with fever and constant sneezing, but the survey members present there turned me away and said I should stay home."

"I live with five family members and was having symptoms for a week. My house owner suggested that I get tested, but they turned me away at the centre. Thankfully, now my temperature has come down," he said.

Rathinavelu R also has a similar story. He presented at the Corporation's only Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet with body temperature, but was turned away. "I went at 11:30 am on Wednesday. They said COVID-19 testing gets over before 10 am and asked me to come back the next day. On Thursday, after waiting in a long queue to get a token, the staff there said I did not have enough symptoms and was told to come if fever persisted," he said.

Rathinavelu says his fever was severe and he has been sneezing and coughing along with back pain. "My mother is old and has co-morbid conditions. Scared of infecting my mother if I was indeed positive, I went to get tested but was turned away," he lamented.

A domestic help from Pulianthope said she too was not tested, about 10 days ago. “I had a cough and throat pain but did not have a fever at the time. The staff at the testing centre said come back after two days if you get fever,’’ said the woman.

Corporation officials agreed that they were not testing everyone. “Testing centres are jam packed due to increased awareness. There are long queues. For mild fever, we tell them to come back if it persists but we get the contacts and monitor them,’’ said an official.

The corporation’s health department official said that priority is being given to vulnerable and co-morbid population.The officials said testing was being done till 2 pm, but residents allege that it is being wrapped up by 10 am.