Chennai airport welcomes flyers to all-new experience

However, confusion and chaos prevailed for several hours as airlines cancelled several schedules without intimating the passengers.

Published: 26th May 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai airport

A passenger shows her e-ticket to a security officer at the Chennai airport on Monday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was business as ‘unusual’ at the Chennai airport on Monday when the first domestic flight in two months took off to sky from here. In what could be the beginning of a new normal, behind-the-glass security personnel, no-contact frisking and flight attendants donning PPEs welcomed flyers to an all-new experience.

The first flight, a Delhi-bound IndiGo with 116 passengers, took off at 6.40 am. It was originally scheduled to have 120 passengers but four of them could not make it as they were taken for medical check-up. The Day-1 witnessed as many as 35 flights with over 2,300 passengers flying in and out.

However, confusion and chaos prevailed for several hours as airlines cancelled several schedules without intimating the passengers. The most disappointed were people who had booked tickets to Mumbai and Ahmedabad as the State government decided not to allow any flights to and from Maharashtra and Gujarat, which are hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 16 flights landed in the city while 19 took off, despite an earlier schedule for 34 departures. Many among the 15 cancelled departures were destined for Mumbai and Delhi. The first arrival was an Air Asia flight carrying 29 passengers from Delhi at 8.15 am. Meanwhile, flight services to Thoothkudi and Tiruchy from here could not be resumed due to fewer number of passengers. The airports at Coimbatore, Madurai and Port Blair too operated domestic flights on the day.

Quarantine seal
The arrived passengers had to undergo thermal scanning and leave their phone numbers with the authorities. They also underwent a medical check-up. The passengers were stamped with a ‘Quarantine’ seal mentioning the date of their arrival with indelible ink before being allowed to move out. The passengers were let go only after they showed e-passes to CISF personnel at the gate. Special counters were arranged at the airport for those without e-passes.

41 flights today
Chennai airport authorities said a total of 41 flights, including both inbound and outbound, have been scheduled for Tuesday

Safety kit for flyers
Flyers were provided with a kit consisting of face shield, mask and sanitiser. Instructions were given by flight attendants donning PPEs

