Long walks are out as prepaid taxi counter opens inside airport

Only 2,400 people flew in and out of Chennai on Tuesday, which is unimpressive against Monday’s 2,300 when number of flights were comparatively less

A scene from the Chennai Airport as flights resume operation |DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Domestic flights may have resumed in Chennai from Monday, but passengers seem to be thinking twice before booking tickets as most of the flights that took off on Tuesday were filled only 30 to 40 per cent of their capacity.

Only 2,400 people flew in and out of Chennai on Tuesday, which is not a great number when compared to Monday’s 2,300 when flight frequencies were less.

On Tuesday, flights resumed to Hyderabad, Thoothukudi and Trichy too. Interestingly, frequency of flights have started increasing. While it was 35 on Monday, the number was increased to 41 on Tuesday. It is expected to touch 42 on Wednesday.

“Initially, there was confusion on whether flights will be operated to Ahmedabad. This was because the signage at the airport had been showing it by mistake, which was later rectified,” an airport official said.
Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India said it has arranged prepaid taxis for customers.

“There is a counter inside the airport where passengers can book taxis. They don’t have to go far to book taxis,” sources said.

Besides, autorickshaws are now allowed to drop passengers near the airport. This comes after a Government Order was passed on Monday allowing taxis, autorickshaws and cycle rickshaws to ferry passengers.

Sources also hinted at the likelihood of international flights resuming soon. However,  they refused to mention any timeframe stating that the Aviation Ministry had to decide on the date to resume international flights.

